Parker McCollum Lands His First Country Radio No. 1 With ‘Pretty Heart’

Country music newcomer Parker McCollum has earned his first No. 1 hit on country radio with his song "Pretty Heart." Released earlier this year, the tune showcases the Texas-bred musician's singing power in a shuffling, modern-country lament that explores the fallout of heartbreak.

The chart-topping feat is reflected in both Billboard's Country Airplay ranking and Mediabase's Country Top 30, where "Pretty Heart" has ascended to the uppermost position. Billboard's tally had the song at No. 5 the week prior, and it was previously at No. 3 on Mediabase.

"To have this song really and truly succeed on big-time radio is a dream come true," McCollum says. "And for it to happen during such an insanely crazy year makes it just that much more special."

The singer sure has had an interesting 2020: In April, McCollum kicked off his major-label country career with "Pretty Heart" as his debut single for MCA Nashville, part of Universal Music Group. That's after the entertainer spent years issuing collections on his own — such as his first two albums, The Limestone Kid (2015) and Probably Wrong (2017), and a handful of EP releases.

Then, in August, McCollum revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the contagious disease that's sparked a worldwide pandemic and affected nearly every aspect of life this year. "It's just an absolute bad stroke [of] luck on the timing of contracting this virus," the singer said at the time, referencing a pair of Midwestern concerts he was due to play. "Please wear your mask and stay healthy."

Until concerts return in earnest, McCollum fans can get their fill of "Pretty Heart" on the musician's Hollywood Gold EP, which arrived in October. The six-song effort contains tracks such as "Young Man's Blues" and "Like a Cowboy" in addition to McCollum's first No. 1.