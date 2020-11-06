'Parks For Patriots' programming, which is part of the Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails, honors military veterans and will waive day use/entrance fees for all veterans on Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11th.

As the annual day set aside to honor our brave veterans approaches next week, the 'Parks For Patriots' program is waiving fees for entry and full day use for all veterans attending any Wyoming State Park and/or Historic Site during Veterans Day.

Full day use is free for all veterans that show proof of their veteran status via ID card, letter from VA, etc. Other fees such as overnight camping will still need to be paid for and the promotion is only good for the duration of Veterans Day. The promotion is also good on Flag Day.

Entrance fees may be waived for veterans who either have served in active military, air, or naval service. Their discharge must be under any other conditions besides dishonorable. Active duty military personnel are not included. For all further information regarding the 'Parks For Patriots' promotion for Wyoming State Parks and/or Historic Sites can contact the Wyoming State Parks at 307-777-6323.

To all military veterans, thank you so much for your service to our country!