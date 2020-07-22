Partial Fire Ban Imposed In Laramie County
The Laramie County Commission on Tuesday imposed a partial fire ban because of high fire danger in Laramie County.
The ban took effect at 8 a.m. today (July 22). The ban mandates that
-trash or refuse fires between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. must be inside containers provided with spark arresters and located within a cleared area ten feet in diameter
-camp fires must be contained within an established fire ring at an established campground
-charcoal fires within established grills are allowed
-acetylene cutting torches or electric welders are allowed in cleared areas ten fee in radius
-propane or open branding activities in cleared areas at least ten feet in radius are allowed.
-discharge of fireworks is prohibited.
The ban does not include the listed exceptions in Wyoming Statute 35-10-204. Areas within incorporated towns in the county may have tighter restrictions.