Partial Fire Ban Imposed In Laramie County

The Laramie County Commission on Tuesday imposed a partial fire ban because of high fire danger in Laramie County.

The ban took effect at 8 a.m. today (July 22). The ban mandates that

-trash or refuse fires between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. must be inside containers provided with spark arresters and located within a cleared area ten feet in diameter

-camp fires must be contained within an established fire ring at an established campground

-charcoal fires within established grills are allowed

-acetylene cutting torches or electric welders are allowed in cleared areas ten fee in radius

-propane or open branding activities in cleared areas at least ten feet in radius are allowed.

-discharge of fireworks is prohibited.

The ban does not include the listed exceptions in Wyoming Statute 35-10-204. Areas within incorporated towns in the county may have tighter restrictions.