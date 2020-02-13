Passerby Notices Yellowstone Bison Partying With a Branch

Yellowstone bison know how to party. There's a new video proving this point as a passerby captured video of a bison having a grand old time with a tree branch.

Behold this bison's enthusiasm with the remnants of a tree.

Couple things of note is this encounter happened all the way back in May of 2018, yet this video is just now being shared. Curious.

My family has been to Yellowstone multiple times, but have not had the privilege of watching a bison getting this silly. We have spent many hours waiting and watching them walk by, on and across the western road going through the park.

If you want to increase your chances of ending up seeing more animals in Yellowstone, Outdoor Project lists the 5 best locations for wildlife in the park. As they mention, Lamar Valley is a prime place to watch all sorts of wildlife do their thing.