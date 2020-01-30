Patrick Collins Reportedly Planning Cheyenne Mayoral Run

Local businessman Patrick Collins is reportedly planning to run for mayor of Cheyenne in 2020, according to an article in the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle newspaper.

The paper says Collins has stepped down from their editorial board in anticipation of running for the city's top elected office. It also quotes him as saying he doesn't plan to officially comment on running for the office until later this year.

Collins served on the Cheyenne City Council for 12 years and also owns a local business, the Bicycle Station.

He has also been actively involved in the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. He is currently a member of the Chamber Board of Directors.

So far, James Johnson is the only declared candidate for Mayor of Cheyenne.

Incumbent Mayor Marian Orr says she won't announce her 2020 plans for a few weeks. The mayor did say during her ''State of the City" address that she 'loves being mayor."