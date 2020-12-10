Patty Jenkins Was Not a Fan of Joss Whedon’s ‘Justice League’

If you thought DC Comics fans were hard on the theatrical cut of Justice League, wait until you hear what a DC director had to say about it.

Patty Jenkins is out on the (virtual) interview circuit promoting the upcoming release of Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters and on HBO Max. And during a conversation with CinemaBlend, she was asked what she thought of Justice League — the original, theatrical version of the film that was started by Zack Snyder, but finished by Joss Whedon after Snyder left the project. She was honest about her dissatisfaction.

“I think that all of us DC directors tossed that out just as much as the fans did,” Jenkins revealed. She also argued that Whedon’s Justice League “contradicted” her movie in “many ways.” She added:

I knew, when Zack was doing Justice League, where she sort of ends up. So I always tried… like, I didn’t change her suit, because I never want to… I don’t want to contradict his films, you know? But yet, I have to have my own films, and he’s been very supportive of that. And so, I think that that Justice League was kind of an outlier. They were trying to turn one thing into, kind of, another. And so then it becomes, ‘I don’t recognize half of these characters. I’m not sure what’s going on.

Jenkins will get to reestablish her version of Diana when Wonder Woman 1984 premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day. And Snyder will get a chance to show off his original vision of Justice League on HBO Max as well, when his four-hour miniseries cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres some time in 2021.