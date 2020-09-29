PBR Cowboy Bryan Titman Talks About Tour’s Return to Casper

The PBR is returning to Casper this weekend as the Velocity Tour lands at the Casper Events Center for the next two weekends. We spoke with PBR cowboy Byran Titman about how he's stayed prepared during the pandemic and what we can expect during the competition.

It's been awhile since we've had our PBR friends in town due to the events shutdown, but Bryan was happy to quite literally be back in the saddle. Here's our full interview with him from this morning's show.

Bryan said that the shutdown has actually been a blessing for him and his family.

Bryan Titman - "I've been at home getting stuff done, taking care of everything...looking after my horses and cows...just living life".

Prairie Wife asked Bryan if there's any one bull that is a particular challenge to ride. He didn't hesitate to answer.

Bryan Titman - "A bull called Mickey Mouse...yeah, the thing about him is I've had a new game plan every single time you went at him. He never had a set pattern so no matter how many guys had been on him prior to me....one guy could talk to another one and it just never worked out."

Bryan was thankful to be part of this invitation-only event coming to Casper. He's been riding his own horses a lot to stay in form for competition.

Bryan Titman - "It's always a blessing to come into Casper...you all love the bull riding...the energy in that arena just makes us ride better."

You can cheer Bryan and the other cowboys on at the Velocity Tour stop here in Casper coming up on October 2, 3 and 9 and 10 at the Events Center. You can also keep up with Bryan on his official Facebook page, Twitter, Instagram and the PBR website.