PBR’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Is Coming To Casper

While there are definitely some people have embraced the slower quarantine lifestyle brought on by COVID-19 while others are missing all the activities of the "good ol' days".

If you are part of the second category I have some exciting news for you, the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is coming to Casper.

And YES it is open to the public.

Prior to restrictions implemented due to COVID-19 (coronavirus), PBR’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour last competed in front of fans in Bangor, Maine, at Cross Insurance Center in early March.

You better believe this event is going to be full of Bull Riders that are ready to get out there and compete.

America’s Original Extreme Sport

This video takes a look at a past PBR Velocity Tour event from March, and if this doesn't get you ready to go to the event in Casper I don't know what will.

