Pedestrian Killed in Crash on Wind River Indian Reservation

A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning after he was hit by a pickup on the Wind River Indian Reservation, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 5:50 a.m. near milepost 3.9 on Ethete Road.

The patrol says 35-year-old Wyoming resident Anthony Harris was in the eastbound lane when he got hit by the pickup.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck didn't know why Harris was in the road or whether the pickup driver, who was uninjured in the crash, would face any charges.

Harris is the 118th person to die on Wyoming's highways this year.