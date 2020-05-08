Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run North of Cheyenne Identified

The Wyoming Highway Patrol continues to investigate after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the Interstate 25 off-ramp to U.S. 85 Wednesday night.

On Friday, the patrol identified the victim as 32-year-old Anthony S. Moudy of Cheyenne.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers were called to the exit around 9 p.m. to check on a hazard and located Moudy's body.

"(Moudy) appeared to have been hit by a motor vehicle," said Beck. "No witnesses were present when law enforcement arrived."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Trooper Cross at (307) 777-4321.

