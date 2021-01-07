UPDATE:

An 80-year-old Cheyenne woman is in critical condition at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center after being hit by an SUV in north Cheyenne Thursday morning.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the incident happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Yellowstone Road and Vandehei Avenue.

Farkas says the woman was attempting to cross Yellowstone where there is no crosswalk, when she walked into the path of an oncoming 2008 Chevy Trailblazer.

"It really is a dark area," said Farkas. "The driver actually had his lights on and there wasn't any reflective material worn, it was dark material, and kind of just wrong place at the wrong time."

Farkas says the driver remained on scene to assist officers with their investigation and won't be facing any criminal charges.

UPDATE:

ORIGINAL STORY:

