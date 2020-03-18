People Are Putting Up Christmas Lights Again to Calm Coronavirus Fears

People are putting up Christmas lights in March and I am loving this.

Christmas lights are going up around the country in an effort to cheer up folks during the coronavirus pandemic.

I think that this is a great idea and we should all strongly consider doing this. Why? Well, if it cheers folks up in your neighborhood it is worth the time and these days we seem to have plenty of that on our hands.

With so much sadness/darkness surrounding us these days, maybe we all need something to brighten up the mood around us and this could be the answer. Christmas lights in March!

I don't think you have to go the distance you did during the holiday season, but if you're bored, putting the lights back up may be something to do to pass the time and cheer up those around you.