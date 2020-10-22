Pepsi Center to Be Renamed Ball Arena

After 21 years, the Pepsi Center is getting a new name.

However, you won't be able to purchase a Coke at the renamed Ball Arena — part of a new partnership with Ball Corporation and Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, according to the Denver Post.

The arena housing the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche formally adopts the new Ball Arena name on Thursday. Pepsi will remain the arena's official beverage sponsor.

The new partnership boasts a major shift in sustainability.

John A. Hayes, Chairman, President and CEO of Ball Corporation, told the Denver Post, “This is an important moment in sports and entertainment, and we are proud to partner with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment to advance sustainability in venues by implementing real-world solutions to the packaging waste crisis".

According to the Denver Channel, Ball Arena has agreed to transition to aluminum beverage packaging and will implement a 'closed loop system' by 2022, which aims to have a used aluminum bottle, can or cup back on the shelves within 60 days.

The Pepsi Center holds up to 20,000 people and hosts over 250 events per year, that's 5,000,000 cups. Even if only half of event goes purchased a drink, unlikely, that's still 2,500,000 cups per year heading to landfill from the Pepsi Center.

In October of 2019, the Pepsi Center became the first major professional sports arena to introduce aluminum cups, according to Packaging World. This was just the beginning of a massive scale partnership with Ball Corp.