Matthew Rhys Is Perry Mason In New HBO Series Trailer

Before Law & Order, L.A. Law, The Good Wife, Suits, The Practice, JAG, Damages, and Judge Judy, there was Perry Mason. The long-running TV drama was not only one of the earliest legal shows on television when it premiered in 1957 — it was one of the first weekly one-hour television series period. Raymond Burr starred as the title character, first on his original CBS show from 1957 to 1966, and then again in a ’70s revival and a successful stint of more than 25 TV movies on NBC from 1985 to 1993, when Burr passed away.

Now HBO is bringing Perry Mason back for the first time since then, in a new series starring Matthew Rhys in a title role. The new Mason is an origin story of sorts, with Mason making his way through the corruption of 1930s Los Angeles. Here’s the series’ first teaser:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

1931, Los Angeles. While the rest of the country struggles through the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong. Based on characters created by author Erle Stanley Gardner, this drama series follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

It definitely strikes a different tone than Burr’s Perry Mason, but it looks like a really stylish period legal thriller. Which... sounds awesome? Perry Mason premieres on HBO on Sunday, June 21 at 9PM.