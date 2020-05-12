Persons of Interest in Custody Amid Wyoming Death Investigation

'Persons of interest' are in custody as Wyoming authorities continue to investigate the death of a male who was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Carbon County.

In a phone interview with K2 Radio News on Tuesday, Carbon County Sheriff Archie Roybal described the victim as a male but declined to release further details -- including the person's age and area of residence -- until their family members have been notified, a common protocol.

The victim was found dead early Monday inside a white Toyota sedan bearing Nebraska registration.

State troopers discovered his body after a local resident called authorities shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday to report a suspicious vehicle -- the Toyota -- on County Road 215, roughly 100 feet from Highway 30, with an unresponsive person in the back seat.

Monday afternoon, Roybal's office publicly named a juvenile, Marcos Esteban Garza Calderon, as a person of interest in the case. Authorities said they worked with law enforcement in Nebraska to identify persons of interest.

The sheriff's office also encouraged anyone with knowledge of Calderon's whereabouts, or anyone who saw the Toyota, to come forward with information.

Tuesday morning, Roybal said persons of interest were located in Utah and placed into custody.

"The Carbon County Sheriff's Office would like to extend special thanks to all law enforcement agencies involved for their fast response and to the citizens of Carbon County for their assistance in this matter," Roybal said in a written statement.

Further details of the case have not been released, as investigators have yet to conclude their work.