An online petition has been making the rounds and gaining momentum that suggests public health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci should be named People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive'.

79 year-old Dr. Fauci, who is also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has become the face of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. He's developed an incredible following given his several decades of experience in fighting infectious diseases. Dr. Fauci has also been working with the White House since the Reagan Administration.

The petition that has been circulating was started at change.org to "Make Dr. Anthony Fauci People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive". The petition states:

His comforting and intelligent demeanor has helped to lessen our national anxiety...He speaks truth to power, a strength few have at this time. His kind face and manner of speaking bring calm during the storm. For sapiophiles and many others, he is the definitive Sexiest Man Alive in 2020.

The goal of the petition is at 7,500 signatures, and was just about to pass that as I'm typing this.

So move over John Legend, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and...Blake Shelton? If you've been around as long as Dr. Fauci has, and possess the knowledge he has as a public health expert, while also doing everything you can to help the country through a pandemic crisis, then if that doesn't say sexy, I don't know what does. He's got my vote.