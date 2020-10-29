We've almost made it through another week, so you know what time it is. Time to check out Cheyenne's most adoptable from the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. If you're looking to add a new furry friend to your family, look no further, these cool cats, kittens and good bois and girls are ready to go home with you.

Babka

Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Babka is so pretty! I bet zoomies would be under Babka's dating profile, if you love a pretty dog and zoomies, here you go!

Took

Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Took is looking for his forever home and with a face like that, why would you ever say no?!

Stella

Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Stella came to the shelter with her sister Dutchess because their previous owner fell on hard times. She has lived most of my life as an outdoor dog but is kennel trained and keeps her kennel at the shelter nice and clean. She loves the great outdoors and enjoys hanging out with the other dogs during play groups. If any of the other dogs get too rowdy she will take on the roll of play group sheriff and tell them to calm down. If we are out in the big field and you yell S-T-E-L-L-A I will come running towards you.

Ace Gato

Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Ace Gato is little shy and this big world frightens her , but she's a very cuddly friend once she warms up to you , although it will take little time she's more than ready to try to become you're best friend

Wisp

Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Just look at Wisp! So cool and relaxed, don't you want to see her sunbath everyday?

Degallo

Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Last but certainly not least, Degallo. Degallo is looking for their forever home, is that you?

If you're interested in any of the Pets of the Week or would like to see more adoptable pets, contact the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.