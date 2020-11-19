Pets Of The Week
We're a week away from chomping down on a turkey with our Myspace Top 10 of friends and family next week, and what better way to enjoy the holiday festivities than with a new four-legged friend from the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
Let's start off with the woofers.
Lola
I'm Lola! I love people, especially kids! I don't like 4 legged siblings though, I prefer the two-legged variety. I am a very sweet girl just looking for the right person to share my love with. Are you the one?
Dutchess
Took
I am a sweet 3-year-old boy looking for the right person. I love treats and running in the yard! I have become a staff favorite here at the Shelter, but I want to be your favorite guy!
Let's check out some cool cats and kittens now.
Sparkles
Sparkles is a fun and active girl looking for her forever playmate. She enjoys her view of the other cats at the Shelter, but would enjoy the view of a new home much more.
Ethan
Ethan is a sweet boy just looking for his person. He enjoys long walks to his bed and snuggles.
Calie
If you're interested in any of these sweet homeless pets, make sure to reach out to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.