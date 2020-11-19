Pets Of The Week

We're a week away from chomping down on a turkey with our Myspace Top 10 of friends and family next week, and what better way to enjoy the holiday festivities than with a new four-legged friend from the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

Let's start off with the woofers.

Lola

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

I'm Lola! I love people, especially kids! I don't like 4 legged siblings though, I prefer the two-legged variety. I am a very sweet girl just looking for the right person to share my love with. Are you the one?

Dutchess

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

My name is Dutchess and I'm looking for a new home that will treat me like a Queen. I came to the shelter with my sister Stella because my previous owner fell on hard times. The shelter is a scary place so it took me a little bit to come around but I now love all my caretakers and greet them with a wagging tail each time they take me out. I love the great outdoors and enjoy hanging out with the other dogs during play groups. I can be a bit wimpy when it comes to meeting new people or when I'm exposed to new situations but I eventually gain my confidence and come around. I do hate loud noises like fireworks and thunderstorms and will need a safe place to hide like my own dog crate. I'm a playful girl that enjoys playing tug or chase and I love playing with plush squeaky toys or blankets.

Took

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

I am a sweet 3-year-old boy looking for the right person. I love treats and running in the yard! I have become a staff favorite here at the Shelter, but I want to be your favorite guy!

Let's check out some cool cats and kittens now.

Sparkles

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Sparkles is a fun and active girl looking for her forever playmate. She enjoys her view of the other cats at the Shelter, but would enjoy the view of a new home much more.

Ethan

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Ethan is a sweet boy just looking for his person. He enjoys long walks to his bed and snuggles.

Calie

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

If you're interested in any of these sweet homeless pets, make sure to reach out to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.