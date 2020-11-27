Pets Of The Week

I hope everyone is getting to enjoy some form of family time with the holiday weekend. Now, enjoy those leftovers and let's find you a new four legged friends to add to that happy family? These are the best of the best that the Cheyenne Animal Shelter has to offer.

Let's check out the dogs first.

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Dutchess

My name is Dutchess and I'm looking for a new home that will treat me like a Queen. I came to the shelter with my sister Stella because my previous owner fell on hard times. The shelter is a scary place so it took me a little bit to come around but I now love all my caretakers and greet them with a wagging tail each time they take me out. I love the great outdoors and enjoy hanging out with the other dogs during play groups. I can be a bit wimpy when it comes to meeting new people or when I'm exposed to new situations but I eventually gain my confidence and come around. I do hate loud noises like fireworks and thunderstorms and will need a safe place to hide like my own dog crate. I'm a playful girl that enjoys playing tug or chase and I love playing with plush squeaky toys or blankets.

Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Stella

My name is Stella and I came to the shelter with my sister Dutchess because my previous owner fell on hard times. I have lived most of my life as an outdoor dog but I am kennel trained and I also keep my kennel at the shelter nice and clean. I love the great outdoors and enjoy hanging out with the other dogs during playgroups. If any of the other dogs get too rowdy I will take on the role of playgroup sheriff and tell them to calm down. If we are out in the big field and you yell S-T-E-L-L-A I will come running towards you.

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Claire

Approximately 3yr Female Spayed Mixed breed dog

Now, let's check out those cool cats and kittens.

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Arrow

Hello, my name is Arrow. Despite my big size, I am quite a shy boy. Once I warm up to you though, I love to hang around and have my head scratched. If you are looking for a laid back cat, I am a great candidate!

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Smores

Hello, I am your future queen, S'mores. I am a lovely girl who is very affectionate and I give your arm kisses while being pet. I am a huge cuddle bug, so if you're looking for an older girl who wants to give and receive love, I'm your match!

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Calie

Calie is a lovely gentleman looking for a home in which he is king. He is the kind of cat whose preferred place to be is on the back of your chair or in a window.

If you're interested in any of these pets looking for a forever home, contact the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.