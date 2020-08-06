Cheyenne Pets Of The Week

Another week of awesome dogs and cats ready for the spotlight. Let's make sure we get Yankee adopted this week, he's been on our list for a while, and looks like such a good boi!

Speaking of Yankee

I'm a yankee doodle dandy of a dog who is very loving and playful. If the weather is not too hot I enjoy zoomies in the backyard and I will play with all kinds of toys. I enjoy all the dog games such as fetch, tug and chase me. I'm not all just fun and games; I have a loving cuddling side and I have some smarts too. I will sit for a treat and even give you my paw. I know you humans are not suppose to shake hands anymore but I'm sure it is ok if you shake mine. I would prefer to be the only pet in the household as I would like all of your attention. Definitely no cats or small animals for me.