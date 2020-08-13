Pets Of The Week

Cheyenne Animal Shelter has the spotlight on some more cool cats, kittens and pups that you need to check out, they also wanted to pass along some cool things going on:

AUGUST IS CLEAR THE SHELTERS MONTH, A PROGRAM PUT ON IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HILL'S AND NBC TO HELP SHELTERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY. COME DOWN TO THE CHEYENNE ANIMAL SHELTER BETWEEN 3 AND 5:30 PM TUESDAY-SATURDAY, OR, VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CHEYENNEANIMALSHELTER.ORG TO SEE OUR ADOPTABLE ANIMALS! THE CHEYENNE ANIMAL SHELTER IS HOSTING IT'S ANNUAL DOG JOG A LITTLE DIFFERENTLY THIS YEAR. THIS SATURDAY, AUGUST 15TH, YOU CAN RUN WITH OR WITHOUT YOUR FURRY FRIEND AT HOME AND SHARE A PHOTO WITH THE HASHTAG #CHEYENNEDOGJOG2020. MAKE A DONATION IN PLACE OF A REGISTRATION FEE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Taco

Hi! I'm Taco! Everyday is my Best Day Ever!

I'm a big goofball that loves to enjoy life! I am a little self-conscious when you first meet me because I have had a hard start to life and I am worried that you won't like me. Once I know that we are friends, I get SO happy that I jump for joy and get the zoomies! My favorite thing in the world is water! Hoses, sprinklers, pools... I love to play with them all!

The only way to end a Best Day Ever, is to cuddle on the couch and watch tv with my BFF!

Lady

Lady is a sweet middle aged girl that loves the great outdoors including splashing around in the water. Despite her hefty looks she has lots of energy and needs a secure yard to keep her in place. Lady is a big fan of kids and her boyfriend Rugger but she will need to meet any other dogs in the household. She is not a fan of fireworks or lightning. She has been through an obedience course but could use someone to refresh her on the basics. If you are looking for a medium-sized female dog she could be your Lady.

Yankee

Yankee is a loving and playful pooch who is apart of our loving hearts program. She has been at the Shelter for a while now, but staff just can't figure out why! She loves to fetch, tug of war, and even shakes hands! She would be best in a house that she is the only pet, but she will give you the love of all the pets!

Cassie

Hi, Im Cassie, I'm a little shy but very sweet and polite, it takes me a bit of time to warm up to people but if you're willing to go slow with me I'm a very good girl.

Arlo

Arlo is a beautiful lady kitty looking for her home. She puts up a good show of being a tough kitty, but she melts in your hands when you start petting on her. She may do best in a home without other cats/dogs.

Cullen

Mr. Cullen Bohannon is an affection, playful young man kitty. He has been through a lot in his short life so far, but has finally found his path to happiness! He has allergies that are now well managed with diet and medication. He is looking for someone who understands and is willing to give him the extra support he needs. In exchange, you will get a love bug how loves cuddles, lap time, and play time!

If you're interested in any of these good boys or girls, contact the Cheyenne Animal Shelter here.