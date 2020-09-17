Is it already Thursday? That means we have a full line of potential new best friends for you and your family from the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. We're just over two weeks from their Dogtoberfest celebration with Freedom's Edge Brewing Co. which, I'm pretty pumped for, beer, dogs, wiener races, count me in.

Marshmallow

My name is Marshmallow and just like a marshmallow, I have a soft and squishy side that is full of cuddles and kisses and I will even paw your hand for more pets. I also have a toasted side that is skittish and timid around new people and situations, but once I bond I am very playful. No cats.

Nea

Greetings friends, my name is Nea and I was transferred in from Casper with my nine puppies. I went into a Foster home where I took care of my puppies until they were old enough to be adopted. All of my babies have found their homes, now it's my turn.

Max

Max is currently living with his awesome foster family and available by appointment. Go to our website to see what his foster family has to say about him! Arlo

Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Arlo is a beautiful lady kitty looking for her home. She puts up a good show of being a tough kitty, but she melts in your hands once you pet her. She may do better in a home without other cats/dogs.

Biggie

Cheyenne Animal Shelter

They call him Mr. Tubbs! This handsome devil is looking for a lap to curl up on and a sun to shine in. Visit Commander Tubbs today.

Luma

Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Luma is a shy guy and just needs an owner to understand him. When he warms up to you, he is the sweetest boy. Luma does have what is called Feline Lukemia, meaning, he can be the only cat, or be with other FELV positive cats. Cats with this illness live long healthy lives, they just need regular vet visits.

If you're interested in any of these Pets of the Week, check out the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.