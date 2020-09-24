It's another week chock full of Pets of The Week from Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Next week is Dogtoberfest, I'll have more on that tomorrow. Last full week of September, let’s get these good boi’s and girl’s adopted!

Chany

Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Chany is a happy older girl that would love that would love to find a forever home with her brother Brauni. Oh, and did we mention she is bilingual?

Brauni

Cheyenne Animal Shelter

This handsome man may be old in his years but that hasn’t stopped him from being young at heart and having pep in his step.

Marshmellow

My name is Marshmallow and just like a marshmallow, I have a soft and squishy side that is full of cuddles and kisses and I will even paw your hand for more pets. I also have a toasted side that is skittish and timid around new people and situations, but once I bond I am very playful. No cats.



Hermione

Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Hermione is a smart, cunning girl, just like her namesake. She is a sweet, but scared girl, looking for her lifelong friend.

Dagon

Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Danner

Cheyenne Animal Shelter

If you're interested in any of these potential new family members, reach out to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter here or call 307-632-6655. It's a great time to find that perfect family member.