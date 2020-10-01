Pets Of The Week

Saturday is Dogtoberfest at Freedom's Edge to help benefit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. They do a ton of great things for homeless pets, and hey, there will be wiener dog races and beer. Why not?

Brauni

Cheyenne Animal Shelter

This handsome man may be old in years but that hasn't stopped him from being young at heart and having a pep in his step. He loves his sister Chany and would be devastated if he had to find his forever home without her.

Chany

Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Chany is a happy older girl that would love to find her forever home with her brother Brauani. Oh and did we mention she is bilingual?

Kyle

Kyle is a bit shy when you first meet him, but can't wait to find his forever family to show his sweet side!

Natasha

Natasha is ready to meet her forever family! Visit cheyenneanimalshelter.org to learn more!

Hermione

Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Hermione is a smart, cunning girl, just like her namesake. She is a sweet, but scared girl, looking for her lifelong friend. Buffalo

Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Buffalo is ready to meet his forever family! Visit cheyenneanimalshelter.org to learn more!

If you're interested in any of these fur babies to check out the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, they have these pets looking for their forever home and more.