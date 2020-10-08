Pets Of The Week

Last weekend was great, specifically Saturday with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and Freedom's Edge Brewing Company with Dogtoberfest. I swear, I've never seen that many wiener dogs in the same places, let alone in Cheyenne. It was awesome to see people come together to help out such a great organization. There were food trucks, great beer, again, tons of wiener dogs and it was just a really good time. It was well organized, too. Shout out to my friends over at the Shelter, and Ashley, who is a frequent guest here, who did a great job hosting.

Anyways, we have another week of great dogs and cats, looking for that forever home, let's see if any of them strike your fancy. Bet you'll want to take them home, yes, all of them.

Ok, here they are, I'll stop talking.

Verona

Not just a pretty face and name! Check out this female Terrier/Retriever mix.

Babka

Just look at that face! So cute! Babka mix breed.

Kyle

What a handsome man! He's a young Boxer mix around a year old.

Ace Gato

Just in time for Halloween and black cats are the best!

Smokey

Smokey looks like a fashion model, just ready to strut his stuff into your home. He's 6 and ready to mingle!

Calie

Nice orange guy around 6.

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has all of these animals and more! If you're looking to add to your family, this is a perfect place to start! The staff at the shelter work so hard for these animals, so you'll be sure to find the perfect new addition. You can find out more info here.