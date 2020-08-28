Pets Of The Week And More From The Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Another week of pups and cool cats and kittens for you from the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. I also had the good fortune to have Ashley from the animal shelter on my show yesterday morning and she gave me a ton of info on things that are going on with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

First off, they’re doing a Corgi Derby at Pine Bluffs Distillery on the same day as the rescheduled Kentucky Derby, the Kentuckian in me is super excited. It will consist of Corgi races, drinks and fun. You can get a VIP pass for 30 dollars which includes shaded seating, a Bloody Mary bar and meet and greets with the Corgis!

They also have Dogtober Fest on October 3rd. Which just sounds delightful. Wiener Dog races and it’ll be held at Freedom’s Edge Brewing! That is probably the best pair since PB and J, not gonna lie.

If you love dogs, beer, or general fun, THIS is the event for you! Freedom’s Edge is brewing a special beer for the occasion, so come early to grab a glass of the “Hair of the Dog” before it runs out!

I’m so down for this.

They also changed their hours, they do walk through 3pm-5:30pm Tuesday-Saturday and schedule adoption appointments after your application has been approved. This will help with the whole impulsive adoptions and cuts down on returns. They are also hiring if, you’re looking for a fun and rewarding position.

Finally, here are the Pets of the Week.

You can contact the Cheyenne Animal Shelter here.