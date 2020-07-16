Pets Of The Week From Cheyenne Animal Shelter

I'm a pretty big animal person, not like hoarding animals or anything like that, but all of our pets that we have are rescues or ones we adopted from the pound. Our furbabies have a huge spot in our hearts and homes and we hope these guys will get the opportunity to love and be loved. Check out this week's Pets of The Week:

This beauty is Abbi. Just look at those eyes. Here's a little info provided by The Cheyenne Animal Shelter:

Abbi is a 4 year old Rottweiler mix who is ready to go! She can’t wait to run, jump and play with her new person! She would do best with a outdoorsy person, but prefers a home with no kids but another dog over 35lbs would be perfect! Call or email today about this spunky girl!

This good boi is Yankee. He looks like our baby, Brewer. Here's what they have to say about him:

I'm a Yankee Doodle Dandy of a dog who is very loving and playful. If the weather is not too hot I enjoy zoomies in the backyard and I will play with all kinds of toys. I enjoy all the dog games such as fetch, tug and chase me. I'm not all just fun and games; I have a loving cuddling side and I have some smarts too. I will sit for a treat and even give you my paw. I know you humans are not suppose to shake hands anymore but I'm sure it is ok if you shake mine. I would prefer to be the only pet in the household as I would like all of your attention. Definitely no cats or small animals for me.

Barleigh has such a pretty face! Here's what they have to say about her:

My name is Barleigh, and I am the sweetest girl looking for a home where I can be my very best self! I don't have lot of manners right now, but shelter staff have been helping me learn to focus my attention and be a good dog- they said my new owners will help me learn and grow, too! The shelter is a pretty stressful place for an active girl like myself, so I'm looking to find my forever home and start my next adventure! Is that adventure with you?

First off, Ruby Roundhouse may be the best pet name I've seen in a while.Here's what they have to say about her:

On this level of Jumanji meet Ruby Roundhouse, this small but sassy girl will gladly be by your side on an adventure. She takes just little time to get comfortable in new places but will be ready to explore in no time.

Butterscotch is so pretty! Here's what they have to say about him:

Hello! I am a bit shy but will warm up in my new home. Can't wait to meet my new family!

Tekaw has a fun name! Here's what they have to say about her:

Tekaw is a sweet girl who loves to talk! She can’t wait to discuss important things such as how much food she should get with her new owners!

If you're interested in any of these animals, reach out to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter at 800 Southwest Drive Cheyenne, WY 82007 ( 307)278-6195, let's get these guys adopted!