Pets Of The Week From The Cheyenne Animal Shelter

I hope you had a great week last week with the holiday, however limited the attendance. Now, let's get to finding you a new best friend! There are a lot of animals looking for a new home at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

Starting off with those big woofers.

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Dutchess

My name is Dutchess and I'm looking for a new home that will treat me like a Queen. I came to the shelter with my sister Stella because my previous owner fell on hard times. A shelter is a scary place so it took me a little bit to come around but I now love all my caretakers and greet them with a wagging tail each time they take me out. I love the great outdoors and enjoy hanging out with the other dogs during playgroups. I can be a bit wimpy when it comes to meeting new people or when I'm exposed to new situations but I eventually gain my confidence and come around. I do hate loud noises like fireworks and thunderstorms and will need a safe place to hide like my own dog crate. I'm a playful girl that enjoys playing tug or chase and I love playing with plush squeaky toys or blankets.

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Stillhouse

Stillhouse is a handsome fun-loving boy that is full of the unknown. What we do know however is that he is maybe deaf. Don't let this stop you from checking him out, because it doesn't stop him from living life to the fullest and loving every minute of his next big adventure.

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Claire

This sweet but shy dog takes a while to warm up to new people and new dogs. She loves hot dogs! Use these treats to help coax her out of her shell. If you currently have dogs, we highly recommend a meeting before you take her home!

She likely was born with a fusion of several of her lumbar spine that causes her hunched appearance.

This doesn't seem to slow her down one bit!

Now on to the cool cats and kittens!

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Whitey

Whitey is a sweet male cat looking for a nice warm spot to call his own.

Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Marnie

Marnie is a sweet gal looking for a home.

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Sugar

Sugar is a 3 year old female seeking a compatible home to call her own. A little on the shy side, but once she warms up to you she'll be your new BFF!

If you're interested in any of these awesome pets of the week, make sure you check out the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.