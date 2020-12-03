Pets Of The Week From The Cheyenne Animal Shelter
I hope you had a great week last week with the holiday, however limited the attendance. Now, let's get to finding you a new best friend! There are a lot of animals looking for a new home at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
Starting off with those big woofers.
Dutchess
Stillhouse
Claire
This sweet but shy dog takes a while to warm up to new people and new dogs. She loves hot dogs! Use these treats to help coax her out of her shell. If you currently have dogs, we highly recommend a meeting before you take her home!
She likely was born with a fusion of several of her lumbar spine that causes her hunched appearance.
This doesn't seem to slow her down one bit!
Now on to the cool cats and kittens!
Whitey
Whitey is a sweet male cat looking for a nice warm spot to call his own.
Marnie
Marnie is a sweet gal looking for a home.
Sugar
Sugar is a 3 year old female seeking a compatible home to call her own. A little on the shy side, but once she warms up to you she'll be your new BFF!
If you're interested in any of these awesome pets of the week, make sure you check out the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.