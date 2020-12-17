Pets Of The Week From The Cheyenne Animal Shelter
We've almost finished off 2020, it's like a giant burden that we've been carrying since March, hopefully it falls off as the clock strikes midnight on January 1st. What better way to celebrate 2020 not being a thing anymore, than by adopting a brand new family member from the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
Here are this week's Pets of the week, starting with the big woofers.
Bella
MJ
Max
Max is such a sweet dog. ALL he wants in life is attention from a nice person. He is always by my side and just stares until I acknowledge he's there for some pets or praise. He is house trained, knows sit, lay down, shake, and is picking up touch really quickly! He gets along REALLY well with the two resident dogs. He is a huge snuggle bug in bed, and wants to cuddle the entire night. He has no issues with strangers (though that camera was really scary!). He is quiet, He is great with dogs - I would say a home with other dogs is a must. He cannot share a home with cats as he sees them as food and not friends. We also haven't had him around kids. We don't have any friends whose kids are old and dog savvy enough that I would feel comfortable introducing them if he started to jump. I think he is absolutely friendly enough, just might be too much for really little kiddos. I think an experienced dog owner who would continue to set boundaries with kenneling and impulse control, with a 6' secure fence and another similar sized dog would be all he needs. The meds take the edge off, but I am not convinced they are something he would need to stay on long term. As far as exercise, I think someone who is willing to do the occasional walk would suffice. He is happy to play with our dogs for a little bit and then immediately come in and take a nap on the couch. He definitely doesn't need someone who is a distance runner or anything! "
Now for the cool cats and kittens.
Aspen
Aspen is a mature adult cat that is a bit set in her ways. She would prefer a home all to herself as she can't see the benefit of having a cat or dog friend. She loves a warm lap to rest on and lots of toys to play with.
Pretty
Greetings, I'm Pretty... no really, that's my name, but thank you for the compliment! I am a sweet and loving girl who is more on the mellow side. If you are looking for a cuddle buddy, I'm your girl! I may seem shy at first but once I get a scratch, I'm all yours.
Jigs