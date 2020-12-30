Pets Of The Week From The Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Ok, Christmas is over, if you didn't jump the gun on finding a new four-legged family member, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter has you covered.

Starting with the Big Ole Woofers.

Squirt

Squirt is an energetic, young boy who is still in need of some manners. While yes Squirt is sweet as can be, his energy tends to overtake that side of him at times. However, this is a behavior that can be fixed with the right training and the right boundaries. This behavior also tells us that he probably isn't going to be good in a home with small children.

Leo

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Ho, Ho, Ho, my name is Leo and I'm a fun-loving guy that is compact, low to the ground, and solid muscle. Oh did I mention that I also snort like a pig. I can get super excited when I'm playing and will zoom around really fast. At times I can be a little mouthy so it is recommended that my new family have children age 12 and over. I enjoy playing with balls, tug ropes, bones, and humans. I am house trained and crate trained. Despite my exterior, I can be a wimp at times as I am afraid of the dark. My previous owner would leave a light on for me.

Bandit

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Greetings, My name is Bandit and I might just steal your heart. I am a handsome young fellow with lots of energy and a comedic side. I love playing in the snow and will seek out the last remnants of snow in the yard. I'm learning some manners because I can get a little mouthy when I get excited. I would probably do best with children over 10 years of age. I am food motivated so training me on how to do new tricks will be easy. If you have an energetic lifestyle I may just be the perfect dog for you.

And now for the cool cats and kittens.

Whiskey

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Whiskey is a sweet and shy girl and is unsure if she wants attention from you or if she wants to run. Although she may be slow to trust, she has opened up to her caretakers and has shown some of her personality. We feel that with a quieter home and a sweet loving lap she will shine like New Year's Eve (without the loud noises). Due to her fearfulness, if grabbed she may retaliate with her teeth, so it is preferred that she goes home with children at least 15 years of age, but is not necessary.

Frankie

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Hi, my name is Frankie. Are you looking for a cat that just absolutely loves any and all attention? Someone who will constantly seek out attention? Well then, I am the boy for you. I am looking for someone who is willing to give me all the attention I need and then some. I want a home where I have the ability to be a typical cat, but where there are enough people to satisfy my need for attention.

Snowball

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Hello there friends, my name is snowball. I'm a very chill and friendly older cat who is ready to be spoiled and cuddled! Don't be scared away by my goopy eyes, I'm just getting over a little cat cold. I have experience living with cat roommates and I'm very easy to get along with. I'm not purrrr-ticularly energetic these days, I'm just looking for a warm lap to park on and receive all the love and attention I been missing out on.

If you're interested in any of these Pets Of The Week, reach out to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.