Pets Of The Week From The Cheyenne Animal Shelter

We all need to look at dogs and cats now. They're awesome. They're a great distraction. Here's the best of the best from the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Let's start with those big woofers.

Baby

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Baby is just that...a baby. She is looking for a fun-loving home that will help her grow and develop into the best dog she can be. She is a little selective on her friends and would have to meet all members of the family before joining them, but once she decides that she has adopted you then you're hers.

Bryson

Bryson is an active adult dog. He is full of energy and a zest for life. Unfortunately, he missed out on learning appropriate doggy manners in his youth. He can be a bit picky of his dog friends and is just now working on learning some basic obedience and impulse control. Bryson is probably not for the novice dog owner. However, if you are looking for a rewarding challenge along with a loving companion

Maddox

Hi, my name is Maddox. I'm a huge sweetheart once I warm up to you, but new situations are scary. I need some work on my social skills and anything can be improved with the right time and training, however, this is definitely a habit that needs to be broken slowly and with someone I trust. Outside of that though, once I've picked you as my human I am very loving and playful.

And now for those cool cats and kittens.

Snowball

Hello there friends, my name is snowball. I'm a very chill and friendly older cat who is ready to be spoiled and cuddled! Don't be scared away by my goopy eyes, I'm just getting over a little cat cold. I have experience living with cat roommates and I'm very easy to get along with. I'm not purrrr-ticularly energetic these days, I'm just looking for a warm lap to park on and receive all the love and attention I been missing out on.

Blizzard

Hi, my name is Blizzard. I am an older man who is just looking for a quiet home where I can curl up on the couch and let myself rest. I came in with three other cats initially so I am open to having new friends in my home. When I came into the shelter they had to do a lot of work on my teeth, including removing several of them. This is part of why you can see my tongue sticking out in several pictures. While yes, the vet here at the shelter did an amazing job cleaning up my teeth I am someone who might need a little extra dental care over the rest of my life span.

Aspen

Aspen is a mature adult cat that is a bit set in her ways. She would prefer a home all to herself as she can't see the benefit of having a cat or dog friend. She loves a warm lap to rest on and lots of toys to play with.

If you're interested in any of these Pets Of The Week, make sure you contact the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.