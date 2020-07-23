As we close out a new week, let’s check out the Pets of the Week from our friends at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Check out these good bois and girls!

Yankee- Such a good boi!

I'm a Yankee doodle dandy of a dog who is very loving and playful. If the weather is not too hot I enjoy zoomies in the backyard and I will play with all kinds of toys. I enjoy all the dog games such as fetch, tug and chase me. I'm not all just fun and games; I have a loving cuddling side and I have some smarts too. I will sit for a treat and even give you my paw. I know you humans are not supposed to shake hands anymore but I'm sure it is ok if you shake mine. I would prefer to be the only pet in the household as I would like all of your attention. Definitely no cats or small animals for me

Barleigh- .Look at that smile!

My name is Barleigh, and I am the sweetest girl looking for a home where I can be my very best self! I don't have lot of manners right now, but shelter staff have been helping me learn to focus my attention and be a good dog- they said my new owners will help me learn and grow, too! The shelter is a pretty stressful place for an active girl like myself, so I'm looking to find my forever home and start my next adventure! Is that adventure with you?

Patricia- Love black cats!

Patricia is a special lady looking for a special home. She can be distrustful at first, but once she warms up, is a sweet heart. She does have some special needs- and will likely need to be your only cat because of them.

Teddie- This looks just like our orange cat! Wonder if he also eats tons of lasagna...no, wait, that's Garfield.

Teddie is a special mister looking for a special home. He can be distrustful at first, but once he warms up, is a sweet heart. He enjoys pets and doesn't mind the company of other cats.

Butterscotch- Those eyes though!

Hello! I am a bit shy but will warm up in my new home. Can't wait to meet my new family

For more information on all these Pets of The Week, click here or call 307-632-6655.