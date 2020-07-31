Cheyenne Pets Of The Week

It's another week, and we still have some pets from the Cheyenne Animal Shelter that we need to find homes for. My wife is still standing firm that I can't add to our home zoo, so I'm out. But if you see one you're interested in, or you want to see more click here and contact the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

Also the Great Catsby is today if you'd like to help out the animal shelter, here is what they have to say:

The Fur Ball is Cheyenne’s premiere pet-friendly gala which raises money in support of the animals and programs at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. This Year, due to COVID19 we will be hosting our first ever Virtual Gala. Tune in here on Friday July 31, 2020 at 6:00pm to watch our program and bid on some amazing "live" auction items!

Check out these Pets Of The Week

Yankee is still at the shelter, go meet him!

I'm a yankee doodle dandy of a dog who is very loving and playful. If the weather is not too hot I enjoy zoomies in the backyard and I will play with all kinds of toys. I enjoy all the dog games such as fetch, tug and chase me. I'm not all just fun and games; I have a loving cuddling side and I have some smarts too. I will sit for a treat and even give you my paw. I know you humans are not suppose to shake hands anymore but I'm sure it is ok if you shake mine. I would prefer to be the only pet in the household as I would like all of your attention. Definitely no cats or small animals for me.

Pippy

Pippy is a sweet 2-year-old Pitbull mix looking for love!

Lady

Lady is a sweet middle aged girl that loves the great outdoors including splashing around in the water. Despite her hefty looks she has lots of energy and needs a secure yard to keep her in place. Lady is a big fan of kids and her boyfriend Rugger but she will need to meet any other dogs in the household. She is not a fan of fireworks or lightning. She has been through an obedience course but could use someone to refresh her on the basics. If you are looking for a medium sized female dog she could be your Lady.

Cullen

Mr. Cullen Bohannon is an affection, playful young man kitty. He has been through a lot in his short life so far, but has finally found his path to happiness! He has allergies that are now well managed with diet and medication. He is looking for someone who understands and is willing to give him the extra support he needs. In exchange, you will get a love bug how loves cuddles, lap time, and play time!

Teddie

Teddie is a special mister looking for a special home. He can be distrustful at first, but once he warms up, is a sweet heart. He enjoys pets and doesn't mind the company of other cats.

Sunny

I like to think the Golden years will be my best years. I enjoy sitting in my posts watching my surroundings and loving on my people. Don't think I'm lazy because I have quite the busy schedule with all the naps, eating.