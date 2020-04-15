Pets Talk About Human Quarantine (VIDEO)

The mood of a pet can vary from, "why don't you pay attention to me," to, "why don't you leave me alone?" But one thing they can always count on is our daily routine. Human's are gone most of the day.

So what is it like for a pet to have their human home all day long? Worst yet, their human become frustrated and bored because they have nothing to do. Pets know that feeling all too well.

The video, below, comes from one of the funniest channels on the internet. zefrank1. You might remember his famous Diary Of A Sad Cat.

Here he shows fish in a tank trying to social distance from each other, and delves into the thoughts of your other pets are having about you, now that you are stuck at home.