Peyton Manning Says No to Monday Night Football

If you were hoping to see former Denver Broncos Quarterback and Super Bowl 50 winner Peyton Manning as a commentator on Monday Night Football, we've got some bad news for you.

Getty Images

According to 9 News, Peyton Manning has turned down the offer to be in the broadcast box for Monday Night Football, as well as the reported $20 million annual salary that would have come with the job.

The position would have had Manning making the calls on 16 Monday night games, but apparently the football star was not looking to commit to a consistent weekly schedule during the fall season.

Still, we can at least look forward to Manning's elgibility for the 2021 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Source: 9 News