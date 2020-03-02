Phase Two Begins on Evers Boulevard Reconstruction Project

Phase two of the Evers Boulevard reconstruction project in northeast Cheyenne is underway, the city said Monday.

Construction Engineer Sam Berta says Evers between Evergreen Street and Ranger Drive will be closed to through traffic during the project, which is anticipated to continue through summer.

Berta says access to Jessup Elementary School will be maintained, but he urges people to use caution when walking in the area.

The project is being funded through the Sixth Penny Sales Tax.

