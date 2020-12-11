Pheasants Will Be Stocked Through Week Of December 14

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced that the Downar Game Bird Farm will be continuing to stock birds through the week of December 14.

The birds will be stocked at Glendo State Park and Goshen County Walk-In Areas 24, 29, and 63.

Pheasant hunters should note that though Springer/Bump Sullivan Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA) was closed to pheasant hunting on November 13, there have been several instances of hunters pursuing pheasants in that area recently.

Hunters are urged to check the 2020 Upland Game Bird Regulations before setting out to hunt.