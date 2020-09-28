PHOG Gives Light On Some Of The Mysteries Of Cheyenne

I had the opportunity to meet with two of the members of PHOG, the Paranormal Hunting and Observation Group, Jose and Angel. I had so much fun getting to know them and the cases that they're working on. They're great people and what seems to be one of their biggest goals, aside from connecting beyond, is to help people. They're doing a service and love this community.

They have done several cases from The Atlas Theater, The Depot Museum, The Lincoln Theater, Warren Airforce Base and countless others. I asked what was one of their more memorable investigations, and both Jose and Angel mentioned the The Atlas Theater. Here is a clip from asking a spirit about being in the Atlas.

And audio of a female moaning.

One of the more interesting things that Jose and Angel told me, was that once they finish going on location for a case, they do more work on their research, they spend a lot of time trying to figure out why. Which is really cool, it's not like what you see on the Travel Channel, they do real scientific research.

You can find them later this month working with the Depot Museum's for the Ghost Fright-Seeing Tours, which sounds amazing. Jose usually narrates these tours, but may be too busy, let's hope he's able to find some times, because he's a great storyteller, and a very good source on the subject.

If you'd like to learn more about PHOG you can find their Facebook page here.

They have a ton of great content from investigations on their Youtube Channel here.