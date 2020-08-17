Photo Gallery: Cameron Peak Fire Burning in Northern Colorado

Ashes from the Cameron Peak Fire have been raining down upon Northern Colorado.

The devastating fire about 60 miles west of Fort Collins ignited on the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 13. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation as the blaze itself has spread over 10,000 acres.

The flames have forced evacuations and closures of the area about 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes.

Here's a photo gallery from Townsquare Media and local government photographers of the fire that's sure to be remembered for years to come: