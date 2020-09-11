PHOTOS: How The Cameron Peak Fire Has Progressed Over 30 Days

The Cameron Peak Fire has now been burning in Northern Colorado for 30 days.

About 1,200 have been assigned to fight the fires — an increase of about 300 from this point last week.

The Cameron Peak Fire is now one of Colorado's worst fires in history, according to Denver7 data:

2020 Pine Gulch Fire 139,007 acres 2002 Hayman Fire 137,760 acres 2013 West Fork Complex Fire 108,045 acres 2020 Cameron Peak Fire 102,596 acres 2012 High Park Fire 87,250 acres

Here's how the fire has progressed: