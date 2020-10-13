Photos Show Aftermath of Vehicle Crashing Into Casper Home

Casper police cited a man for DUI early Sunday after his truck apparently ran off the road and came to rest in what appears to be someone's living room.

According to the Casper Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of South McKinley for a reported car crash.

When they arrived, they found a truck crashed into a residence. The truck's apparent driver was visibly injured and was immediately taken to the hospital.

There were no other reported injuries.

Amber Lara

There were no other injuries, according to a crash narrative.

Police reportedly found several empty alcoholic beverages inside the vehicle. The driver later told officers he had multiple alcoholic beverages that evening, according to the narrative.