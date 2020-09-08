Photos Show Green River Pummeled by Winter Storm

Photos shared to social media Tuesday afternoon show that Green River took the brunt of a winter storm that moved through Wyoming late Labor Day into the early morning hours.

More than 2,000 are without power as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

At one point in the early morning hours, a tree fell and blocked a major street. Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 80 thanks to a 3' snow drift.

It's not clear when power will be restored.