Photos Show How the Coronavirus Has Changed Sports Worldwide

The coronavirus has changed all aspects of life for everyone.

For all of us this means shifts in the way we interact as families, how we work and earn a living, and for those who play sports -- whether that be professionally or just for pleasure -- this impact is equally immeasurable.

Sports are inherently a group activity and at the moment stadiums are empty, broadcasting companies are at a standstill or replaying past matches and the Olympics are postponed.

But if we know anything about the human spirit, we know that we adapt. Athletes are always up for a challenge because that's what it's all about -- not taking it lying down.

From Olympians training in backyard sheds to kayakers in swimming pools, it's truly remarkable to see how our active lifestyles are a whole new ballgame.