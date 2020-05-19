Pier 1 to Close All Stores – Including Cheyenne Location

Fort Worth, Texas-based retailer Pier 1 announced this week that it will be closing all its stores. Pier 1 has locations in Chyenne (on Dell Range) Loveland, and Fort Collins.

ABC News reports that the retailer could not find a buyer for the company after filing for bankruptcy earlier in 2020. The company will begin the process of closing stores as soon as they can reopen after pandemic closings. In a message on their website, the company says that the closing process will take the rest of 2020. They have not announced specific dates.

Pier 1 announced on May 19, 2020 that it has filed a motion seeking court approval to begin an orderly wind-down of the company’s retail operations as soon as reasonably possible after store locations are able to reopen following mandated closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company expects to continue serving customers in its stores through early fall 2020. Store closing dates will vary by location. - Pier1.com