Pine Bluffs Gets In The Christmas Spirit Monday

I have a lot of friends that are Christmas people. Not just regular Christmas people, but CHRISTMAS PEOPLE, yeah, in all caps. You probably have one or several people like that in your family. If so, they'll be really excited for the fun event coming up in Pine Bluffs. Pine Bluffs Christmas At Home Memories Of Christmas Past, is an awesome title of an event and looks like it'll be a fun time for having that old fashion Christmas feeling. Which, Pine Bluffs is a perfect town for that.

The event kicks off for Seniors only Shopping from 4-5 on Monday, followed by all the events opening up at the Community Center. At 5 there will be a Soup Dinner, followed by the Christmas Parade at 5:30, From 5:45 to 7, you can visit with Santa(I know him!). The raffle drawing will be held at 7pm on Monday at the end of the event with proceeds benefitting Good Sam Fund, Fireworks Fund, and the Mayoral Scholarship Fund. Tons of events packed into a few hours on Monday.

If this were elf, the Christmas spirit meter would be off the charts right now with all the Christmas spirit in, not just Pine Bluffs or Cheyenne, across southeast Wyoming. Maybe we'll be able to finish off 2020 holly and jolly, or at least forget about it somewhat?