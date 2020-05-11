Plan to Bring Rockies Baseball Back in July Without Fans in Seats

Rockies baseball looks like it will be coming back after a delay to the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Major League Baseball owners have been given a green light to make a proposal to the players' union that would bring back the baseball season around the Fourth of July according to the Denver Channel.

However, when the season does return, there will be no fans in the seats to catch the home runs and foul balls. The games will be played in empty ballparks across the country.

If all goes according to plan, spring training would start in early to mid-June. Each team would play approximately 82 regular-season games, mainly against division opponents. Post-season would also have an expansion from 10 teams to 14 with doubled wild cards in each league to four.

