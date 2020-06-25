Play Ball: Colorado Rockies Season to Start in Late July

After more than three months of negotiations, Major League Baseball and the players have agreed to a 60 game season.

It's safe to say the Rockies 2020 season will look (and feel) different than any other season, starting with spring training. Players are required to show up June 28 for a "version of spring training" according to CBS Sports. The 60 game regular season is slated to start July 23 or 24.

In the past few days, 40 baseball players and staff have contracted COVID-19, closing all spring training camp locations according to PurpleRow.com. The camps in Arizona and Florida will be cleaned, sanitized and all players will have to test negative to return. Earlier this week, we reported that Charlie Blackmon and two other Rockies players contracted COVID-19 at Coors Field during a group workout. The baseball stadium has been locked down for cleaning. However, the Rockies are optimistic about the players returning in time for spring training.

A lot of things are still being decided, like where the games will be played, but one thing is for sure, baseball is back July 23 or July 24.

Source: CBS Sports and PurpleRow.com