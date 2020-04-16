Please Do Everyone a Favor and Put On Your Pants to Get the Mail

You would either fall on one side of the fence or the other when it comes to that article title. Either you're thinking, 'Duh, that's common sense' or you're like, 'Whatever, I'll do what I want.' Some law enforcement are having to take action on such bizarre instances.

It seems that with some people having to stay at home due to the Covid-19 crisis, there are people out there that have decided to retrieve their mail from the mailbox, while not covering up much.

In Taneytown, MD, the Taneytown Police Department is warning those in their community to put pants on before retrieving mail and from the looks of it, it's not just one person that's doing it.

Taneytown's PD posted the message on Facebook, and as funny as the tweet showing their post it, the fact that they're saying 'You know who you are. This is your final warning" is also quite hilarious. Are they in the middle of a standoff with these people going pants-less? Is there a gang of 'Pants-less Bandits' on the loose? There are so many questions that need answered.

In any event, it's always important to cover up when retrieving your mail. Take some advice from the tweet above and 'Put yo pants onnnn!!!'