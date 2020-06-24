Please DON’T Microwave Library Books to Prevent Covid-19

As Laramie County libraries are set to reopen tomorrow (June 25th), this serves as a friendly reminder NOT to attempt to microwave library books in order to prevent Covid-19 germs and bacteria from spreading.

This may sound like the most common sense thing ever, but then again people used to eat tide pods, and more recently the idea of ingesting disinfectant has been suggested. Please NEVER do those either.

It seems that in other parts of the country, particularly in Michigan, books are being returned with burn marks on them.

At the Kent District Library in Michigan, the books had metal in the radio frequency identification (RFID) tags that are located inside the books. And for the record, metal will burn in the microwave.

As proper Covid-19 precautions and social distancing measures should be practiced by everyone, microwaving books is NOT one of them.

As for Laramie County Library restrictions that will be enforced upon reopening, you can find the basic guidelines for those here. In the meantime, stay safe, wash your hands, and don't microwave your library books.