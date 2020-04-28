Well, that's something you don't see everyday.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old David Pangallo on Friday (April 24) after he reportedly attempted to deposit cocaine at his bank.

According to The Denver Channel, he was in the drive-thru when he sent two bags of cash and cocaine through the tube for deposit.

A bank teller then called police, who arrested and released Pangallo.

Officers stated that they also found other drugs in his vehicle.

Pangallo, who claims he did not mean to include cocaine in his cash deposit, is still awaiting charges.